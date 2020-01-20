Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Evening Together Did Not End At The SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both had reason to celebrate at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. While Pitt took home his first solo SAG Award for his performance in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, Aniston won for her role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. And all of us watching had reason to celebrate, too: Aniston and Pitt were all smiles when they cheered each other on, sending nostalgic fans into a tailspin. After Aniston accepted her award, Pitt even met her backstage to offer his congratulations.
But there’s more. As it turns out, the exes didn’t exactly part ways after the awards, according to Entertainment Tonight. Both Pitt and Aniston headed to the same Netflix after-party in Los Angeles, where they were photographed separately. No, this isn’t (necessarily) a sign that the once-iconic couple is back together, but maybe they had a chance to congratulate each other again — off camera.
Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005, but the pair seem to have stayed on great terms. Many have dubbed their SAG Awards interaction a “reunion,” but that isn’t exactly the case: just last month, Pitt attended Aniston’s holiday party, and according to another guest, he was one of the first to arrive and last to leave.
Aniston hasn’t shied away from talking about her past relationships, and in recent years, she has discussed her marriage to Pitt with clarity and class. “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore,” she told Elle in 2018.
And, as we learned from Pitt’s speech on Sunday, he’s definitely enjoying the single life for now. “This is going in my Tinder profile,” he joked after winning the award.
