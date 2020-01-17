There Are Many Fires & Many Tears In New Little Fires Everywhere Trailer

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon are TV royalty and soon we’ll have the pleasure of seeing them on screen together in the Hulu original limited series Little Fires Everywhere.
Adapted from Celeste Ng’s 2017 novel, the show’s plot builds upon the tenuous relationship between put-together homemaker Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and her tenant Mia Warren (Washington). When Elena’s home is set on fire (with her inside of it), the suburban mom looks for answers, and she doesn’t like what she finds. In the trailer, which Hulu released today, Mia and Elena’s shaky connection is fraught with secrets, and each woman has her own mysterious story to tell.
The mini-series came about after Witherspoon read Ng’s book as part of her book club and purchased the rights to the novel. She brought Washington into the mix; in addition to starring in the show, the Scandal actress will also produce Little Fires Everywhere with her company Simpson Street. Ng will also be part of the show, coming onto the project with a producer role. Many networks had their eyes on Little Fires Everywhere, but Hulu beat out the rest to take the project home. The show, the first television collaboration between real-life friends Washington and Witherspoon, was at the center of a serious bidding war.
The show is described as a limited miniseries, which means that regardless of how the story plays out, we should only get one season. Then again, Ng's bestselling story could get the Big Little Lies treatment. Witherspoon's HBO show, which was also adapted from a novel, was renewed for a second season, and the follow-up featured a stunning performance than none other than Hollywood hero Meryl Streep.
Little Fires Everywhere will have a cast of A-listers of its own. In addition to the powerhouse leading ladies, the miniseries will also feature emotional performances from Joshua Jackson (Dawson's Creek), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), and Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel's Getting Married).
The high-anticipated show will premiere on Hulu on March 18. Check out the thrilling trailer below.
