John Mayer Has A Very Sweet, Secret Cameo On Halsey’s New Album

Halsey can have a little John Mayer, as a treat.
The singer’s new album Manic dropped on Friday, and already so many fans are streaming it that it’s eligible to go gold. Those listening to the artist’s third studio album — which already boasts hits like “Graveyard,” “You Should Be Sad,” and “Finally//Beautiful Stranger” — may have heard a familiar voice that’s not Halsey’s. Yes, that is Mayer waxing poetic about Halsey at the end of one of her new songs.
The cameo comes at the end of track “3am,” in the form of a voicemail from an unidentified man.
"Your best song is a song that's currently on the radio,” the voice says. “How many people can say that? That their best song is the one that's currently about to be a massive hit. It's already a hit. It's just gonna get more massive. How many people can say it? Not very many. Congratulations!"
When a fan on Twitter asked if it was Halsey’s father who was complimenting the star, she revealed his true identity.
“It’s @JohnMayer ! Haha. He predicted the success of without me before I had faith in myself,” Halsey wrote.
Halsey and Mayer were linked in 2018, when they shut down rumors that they were dating on Mayer’s Instagram Live show Current Mood. He revealed the reason he and Halsey would not make a good match.
“The fact that we’re both alpha types, while not prohibitive, would make a romantic relationship difficult, especially when compounded by the fact we’re both highly driven and creative artists who value our independence,” he explained, to which Halsey quipped: “You know, for being my not-boyfriend you really do know me so well.”
Mayer isn’t the only artist who makes an appearance on “3am.” Chad Smith, the drummer in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, is on the track, according to a tweet from Halsey.
Elsewhere on the album, Halsey featured her idol, Alanis Morissette, on the song titled “Alanis’ Interlude.” SUGA of BTS also has an interlude on the album, where rapper Dominic Fike is also featured. Though she’s not technically a guest star, Kate Winslet’s character from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind delivers her anti-manic pixie dream girl speech on “Clementine,” the song named after her character.
Though Halsey gathered a ton of inspiration and support going into Manic, she wrote on Twitter that this album was mostly about loving herself.
"I’ve gone my whole life struggling to accept this part of me and I made art out of it. I feel happy. Thank you," she tweeted of the album.
