This advice inspires Otis to call Maeve and apologize for his terrible behavior, as we learn at the end of the finale. In the present timeline, we see Otis show up to Maeve’s trailer park just as she has departed to pick up snacks to share with Isaac. She left her phone in Isaac’s trailer. Otis asks Isaac to tell Maeve he came by and that he wants her to check her voicemail. Isaac claims he’ll do just that, but instead opens Maeve’s phone and listens to the message Otis left. Through voiceover and flashback, we experience Otis’ heartfelt apology for hurting Maeve, which he made seconds after speaking to Remi. Otis congratulates Maeve for succeeding in the Quiz Bowl competition, admits all he ever wanted was for her to like him back, and confirms his worst impulses ruined everything.

