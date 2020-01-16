It’s Wild That Kacey Musgraves & Kelsea Ballerini Have To Defend Playing Women On The Radio, But Here We Are
I turned on the 105.1 country station in L.A. just now, and they were playing the new song by Gabby Barrett, and then, without any pause or interruption at all, they went into a Kelsea Ballerini song. Can’t they get fined for that?— Chris Willman (@ChrisWillman) January 15, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I say this having been one of the few women who have been really embraced by country radio and having watched some of the bigger networks (and some of my friends that are pd’s and high up) make real changes in their programming to make it look more balanced. I am grateful. BUT. there is still inequality in airplay for women. And tweets like this prove it. And it’s my job to say it out loud and post about it, because of the girls moving to Nashville ( or wherever) that are ready to outrun and outwork and outplay everyone. They deserve to know that they have the same shot as the guys moving here to do the same. Country music- We have to fix this. For us and for them. How do we do it? Let’s talk. (Also- don’t lash out at this station, they are playing by rules set for them from their higher ups 😞)
Smells like white male bullshit and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me. ✌🏼 https://t.co/Ln6461sICt— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 16, 2020
And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense.— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 16, 2020
You are my favorite artist Kacey. I always pull for you when a new single comes out. Your music has meaning. I am not kissing up. Just speaking truth.— 98 KCQ (@98fmKCQ) January 16, 2020
The conversation continues, Kelsea. I am not alone in this. And neither is the music industry. (Oscars). Women deserve their share of the airwaves.— 98 KCQ (@98fmKCQ) January 16, 2020
AlEXA PLAY LBT LADY A CARRIE MIRANDA KACEY CARLY GABBY MAREN INGRID RUNAWAY JUNE M&T LAUREN. ALL IN A ROW. https://t.co/95CtnVLlHh— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 16, 2020