Today, Channel 4 announced news sadder that the saddest soggy bottomed-tart you've ever stuck your fork into. Sandi Toksvig, co-host of The Great British Bake Off, has decided to leave after three seasons.
According to Channel 4's news release, Toksig is leaving the show to focus on other projects. GBBO superfans will remember the serious loss we all felt when Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, and Mary Berry announced they would be leaving the show after it was decided the program would move from BBC to Channel 4 in 2016. At the time, many viewers were skeptical that anyone could fill Giedroyc, Perkins, and Berry's shoes, but we quickly warmed to Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and of course, Sandi Toksvig. Hopefully, Toksvig's replacement will be as pleasantly surprising.
Advertisement
Even Toksvig herself feels confident another co-host can bring a new kind of joy to the show and our TV screens. In a statement made to Channel 4 about her departure, Toksvi said, "Bake Off is a wonderful program which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well."
Of course, that doesn't mean she didn't value her experience working on GBBO. "Spending time with Prue, Paul, and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life," Toksvig explained. "These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television."
All pud things come to an end. The upcoming series of The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off will mark the end of Sandi’s magnificent stint as a presenter on the show. We would like to thank her for all the wonderful memories and wish her the very best for the future. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/aEnEu00fqu— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) January 16, 2020
The good news is that there is still one more opportunity to see Sandi Toksig inside the GBBO tent. Channel 4 confirmed that she will host Series 3 of The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, which we sure hope will make its way to Netflix soon. After that, those who love watching Sandi on their screens won't be stuck without her for long. One of the projects Toksig is leaving to focus on is The Write Offs, a new Channel 4 series she is hosting. Since this two-part series focuses on the issue of adult literacy, viewers will get a chance to see Toksig's less silly side. Still, we'll miss Noel Fielding pretending to carry the 4'11" Sandi around in a burlap sack, and her knowledge of Danish sweets. At least we'll still have Noel's kooky shirts.
Advertisement