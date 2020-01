The good news is that there is still one more opportunity to see Sandi Toksig inside the GBBO tent. Channel 4 confirmed that she will host Series 3 of The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, which we sure hope will make its way to Netflix soon . After that, those who love watching Sandi on their screens won't be stuck without her for long. One of the projects Toksig is leaving to focus on is The Write Offs , a new Channel 4 series she is hosting. Since this two-part series focuses on the issue of adult literacy, viewers will get a chance to see Toksig's less silly side. Still, we'll miss Noel Fielding pretending to carry the 4'11" Sandi around in a burlap sack, and her knowledge of Danish sweets. At least we'll still have Noel's kooky shirts.