HBO Shares Premiere Date For GOT ‘s House Of The Dragon & An Explanation For That Lost Prequel

It's like there's some sort of siren when our collective culture hasn't talked about Game Of Thrones in a while, and just like that, Deadline dropped an interview with HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys about the many cliffhangers we were given after the original prequel starring Naomi Watts was shelved and a new project, House Of The Dragon, was given the green light. House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and is also based on a preexisting George R.R. Martin text, Fire & Blood. It's also, apparently, coming to HBO in 2022.
At least, that's the general estimate given by Bloys, who revealed that writing has begun and it's going to be a "big, complicated" show — so don't get your hopes up about the other GoT spinoff projects currently on hold.
“For me for right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority,” he told the outlet. “There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon.”
One of those other spinoffs was the now-shelved Bloodmoon (name unconfirmed), written by Jane Goldman and starring Watts. That show was attempting to tell a story set 8000 years before the events of GoT, and according to Bloys, it just didn't "gel."
“I think Jane did a beautiful job, it was a big challenge but there was nothing that I would point to and say, oh, that one element did not work, just overall it did not quite gel," he said. "That’s one of the reasons when we started out to think about ‘Is there a life after Game of Thrones in terms of Game of Thrones’, we purposefully developed multiple projects. We would have been very lucky to do one pilot, have that pilot go and be a success but in development as you know, it takes a lot of tries to get it right, this is no different."
House Of Dragons was the more straightforward choice, because the preexisting George R.R. Martin text provides "a road map." And we know that had he been asked to write one for Bloodmoon, it would be at least ten years until we'd get it.
