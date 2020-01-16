Introducing Ben & Jerry’s First New Flavor of 2020

We stand on the summit of cuffing season, looking down at the warmer months of scant clothing and better tans on the horizon. It's only a matter of weeks before we start showing skin, meeting new people, and leaving our homes for – dare I say – social purposes.
Ice cream is our best friend when it starts getting dark at 4:00 p.m. It's the antidote to an anticlimactic mating season. So Ben & Jerry's is partnering with Netflix to bring to you the ultimate companion to all the nights in to come: Netflix & Chill'd has a peanut butter ice cream base with sweet and salty pretzel ribbons and fudge brownie chunks. And yes, there's a vegan version with a non-dairy almond milk base.
The pints will sell for about $4.50 each wherever Ben & Jerry's products are sold. It's starting to feel like Netflix has a very clear, if not specific, idea of what its subscribers like to enjoy while binging television shows. Last summer, it collaborated with Baskin Robbins on a Stranger Things-themed ice cream flavor and seasonal menu. But something tells us that this sweet and salty offering will check all the boxes.
Advertisement