How Justine Skye Went From Tumblr Trendsetter To IRL Icon

"When I younger, I was very aware of people and their opinions. I let myself drown in that," she says. "I diluted who I was to fit into something that I didn't need to fit into, ironically, because I got here by not fitting in." Skye's bright purple hair was part of how she stood out, for a while — but the star has since left it behind, and not by coincidence. "My hair has been purple since I was about 16, up until about a year ago," she says. "At that moment in my life, I needed a change, and I felt like it was the start of a new Justine era." And besides, she says, purple wasn't even her first choice to begin with: "It was the only color my mom let me dye my hair, so I went with it and became a comfort thing for me."