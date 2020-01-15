Story from News

Why Is Everyone Talking About Amy Klobuchar’s Eyebrows & Not Her Policies?

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images.
In the last debate for Democratic candidates before the Iowa caucus, presidential hopefuls Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer took the stage to talk about important issues ranging from recent events in Iran to the wins of women in politics. But some viewers seemed to focus on something else entirely: Klobuchar’s eyebrows.
During her first question of the night, a zoomed-in frame of Klobuchar sparked certain reactions from Twitter users who noted her defined and arched eyebrows. And while we’ve seen Klobuchar combat criticism to her appearance before, the amount of attention to critiquing the Minnesota senator's face was quite overwhelming this time around.
So, why is it that everyone seemed was more focused on Klobuchar's eyebrows than on her political policies?
Klobuchar gave insightful and quantifiable answers to debate questions on Tuesday, in tandem with her high polling performance in Iowa ahead of the caucus. During her stand-out debate night, she chimed in on recent events in Iran and the nuclear war agreement which she originally helped shape, citing her track record during her 12 years in Senate.
While Klobuchar disagreed with some other candidates on whether or not to remove all armed forces from the Middle East, she said that she would "improve the situation for our troops in a very big way with our education, and with their jobs, and also with their health care." According to Klobuchar, as far as the Iran agreement goes, she said that "as president, I will get us back into that agreement. I will take an oath."
She also joined Warren in celebrating the wins of women, specifically women in politics who have unseated male incumbents — including herself. “I have won every race, every place, every time,” she said. Warren distinctly pointed out in a question about a woman's electability that she and Klobuchar were the only candidates on stage that had never lost an election they entered. Despite all of this, Klobuchar's appearance seemed to be a focal point for this debate.

And, this isn’t the first time people have commented on the senator's appearance, either. During the last debate, her bang's were the object of attention and speculation across the Twitterverse, particularly due to the fact that they would slightly shake every time the senator spoke. Her bangs caught so much attention that they were mentioned in the Saturday Night Live cold open. “Look, I could say a lot about the issues we’ve talked about tonight,” said beloved SNL alum Rachel Dratch who portrayed Klobuchar. “But the sad thing is, you’re not listening to a word I’m saying because you’re just watching my hair dance on my forehead.” 

The unfortunate truth is that, as a woman in politics, appearance will often outweigh positions on climate change, raising minimum wage, or even foreign policy. The fact is, Amy Klobuchar's eyebrows have nothing to do with her ability to lead this country — a point that was clearly brought up and thoroughly made in this particular debate. Rather than focus attention on the Senator's appearance, let's talk about how she plans to make her way to the Oval office.
