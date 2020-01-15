As singer-songwriter Kylie Jenner once said, “Rise and shine.” Yes, it’s too early for trashy jokes but consider this the very small price you have to pay in exchange for free bagels. If you woke up looking for a sign that today would be the day you deserve a treat on your way to work, we’re here to tell you that your treat is like a doughnut but better. It doesn’t matter if you slice them horizontally or eat them with ketchup, bagels are as versatile as any serving of bread can be. I’ll judge you – but the bagel won’t.
Why do we celebrate things like National Bagel Day? So that we can demand every bagel purveyor, vendor, and retailer give us the goods for free... or at least free with purchase, or partially free. Here are a few places where you can demand a celebratory bagel.
Thomas' Bagels will be giving away free cream cheese bagels from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The offer only applies to Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Orlando (Florida) locations. Find specific locations on their Facebook page.
Bruegger's Bagels is celebrating with a free cream cheese bagel with any purchase. And if you're an Inner Circle Member, you will be entered to win a year's supply of free bagels with cream cheese.
Noah's New York Bagels is giving away a free bagel with a schmear with any purchase made on January 15th, 2020.
