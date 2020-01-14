Too Faced Founder Jerrod Blandino Fires His Sister Over Transphobic NikkieTutorials Comments

The following day, Blandino broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his sister. "I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form," he said in a statement that was shared with Refinery29 and also posted on Blandino's account and reposted to Too Faced's official brand account. "I have always stood for love, equality, and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused. Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions."