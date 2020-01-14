Nick Viall Used His Bachelor Villain Status To Date January Jones

It pays to be a Bachelor villain — at least, when it comes to dating January Jones. Nearly two years after Page Six reported that the former Mad Men star had started seeing Nick Viall after he slid into her DMs, Jones confirmed on the podcast Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard that she did, in fact, date the one-time Bachelor.
Back in 2017, Jones revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden that she was very conflicted about her feelings for Viall. At the time, Viall had just come off his time as the Bachelor in 2016 and challenged Jones to go up against him on Lip Sync Battle, which she declined to do.
"You don't know if you like him, or if he's a scumbag, and I think that's why I'm attracted to him maybe?" Jones, who currently stars on Netflix's Spinning Out joked.
Shortly after, reports stated that Viall had reached out to Jones following her comments and that the two dated for months following the talk show. At the time, both parties confirmed that they were friends who hung out, but nothing more than that. Now, though, Jones is ready to tell the whole story from her perspective.
"Nick slid into my DMs and he's like, 'I'm so sorry that your perception of me is no negative. I'd love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,'" she told Shepard on the podcast this week. "I squealed."
Jones admitted that she liked that Viall was smart and “cast as the villain.” Alas, it doesn’t sound like the pair had a very deep romantic connection, as Jones, a Bachelor superfan, joked that all she did was “grill him” about the show.
“I got lots of juicy stuff,” Jones teased.
If you’re a fan who desperately wants some Bachelor tea, Viall is a good choice of contestant to share a meal with. The aspiring actor also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette, which means he’s rubbed elbows (and, um, occasional pissed off) a great deal of Bachelor Nation.
Though no longer dating, the two are still friends and find time to gossip about the series. Jones recently guested on his podcast The Viall Files, where she recapped a recent episode of Peter Webster’s season of The Bachelor.
