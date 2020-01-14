Selena Gomez Teases That Her Best (& Probably Juiciest) Song Is Still Unreleased

Turns out, Selena Gomez has more tea to spill. Last week, the singer released her highly-anticipated album Rare, which followed a tumultuous few years in her life, including her emotional recovery following her final split from ex Justin Bieber. Singles like "Look At Her Now" and "Lose You To Love Me" very clearly shed light on her feelings towards that relationship, but that might not be all she has to say. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gomez revealed that there's a song that didn't make it on the album that we should expect to hear soon, and it sounds very familiar.
"There came a point in my life where there were so many things being said on my behalf, and I found myself protecting people that didn't really protect me, but I had a right to say my side of the story," she said of creating the album. "And I felt like that was so liberating because it almost felt like I had let it go, personally, inside of me once it was out."
While her favorite track on Rare is "Vulnerable," she's just as excited about that song that that didn't make it to the full album.
"I can't really tell when, but one of my favorite tracks is called 'Boyfriend,'" she explained. "So, I can't wait for people to hear that one."
She didn't give any details about the song, but it does have the same name as one of Bieber's most popular singles.
"If I was your boyfriend, I'd never let you go," the lyrics go. "Keep you on my arm girl, you'd never be alone."
It's possible that Gomez intends for her "Boyfriend" single to be an answer to Bieber's. But it's just as likely, judging by her growth these past few years, we'll never hear a song about Bieber again.
