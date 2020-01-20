Tune In To The Vice Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum

VICE News is hosting the Vice Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Just ahead of Iowa's deciding first-in-the-nation caucus on February 3, it's an important opportunity for the remaining Democratic presidential candidates to make their case on issues that impact communities of color such as criminal justice and immigration.
The Forum was established in 1984 and is the only nonpartisan presidential forum that exclusively addresses issues faced by communities of color in the U.S., including the Black, indigenous, Latinx, and Asian communities. With a historically diverse electorate, it's more important than ever for these issues to be at the forefront.
Advertisement
The participating candidates will include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. John Delaney, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. However, with several candidates of color — including ex-Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Sen. Cory Booker — recently dropping out of the race, the conversation will be missing crucial voices.
The forum will be moderated by VICE News correspondents Antonia Hylton, Alzo Slade, Paola Ramos, Dexter Thomas, David Noriega, Krishna Andavolua, and Roberto Ferdman. Candidates will also be taking questions from a live audience and from social media.
You can catch the action on the VICE News Facebook page starting at 1 p.m. CT/2 p.m. ET. Check back for the livestream, right here.
Advertisement