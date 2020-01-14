The New & Upcoming Podcasts To Look Forward To In 2020

I'm not saying everyone has to follow my New Year's resolutions, but I'm making a big change in 2020: No more mindlessly scrolling social media on my phone when I think have nothing else to do. Instead, I want to use those moments of rest to fill my brain with more useful, less poisonous content.
Now my day looks like this: a news podcast as I get ready in the morning, a fun podcast as I commute to work, a true crime podcast in the background while I'm hanging out in the evenings, and then probably a happy podcast to bring the mood back up. It's a lot, but it works.
I don't need to extoll to you the greatness of podcasts — they've been around for a while and are only getting bigger. In 2020, you're spoiled for choice, but some of the greatest podcast are still to come. Jordan Peele, Joey King, and even the Obamas are all getting in on the latest podcast boom.
Ahead are some of the best new podcasts from 2019, as well as the podcasts launching this year that you'll want to download ASAP.