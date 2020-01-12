The Queen Reportedly Called An Emergency Royal Meeting To Discuss Harry & Meghan’s Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to make their own way in the world are underway. A meeting has reportedly been arranged among senior members of the British royal family to discuss the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their unexpected announcement last week to “step back” from their royal duties.
The Monday meeting will be between Queen Elizabeth II; Harry’s father, Prince Charles; his brother, Prince William; and Harry himself at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, NBC News reports via a source close to the royal family. Some reports also say that Meghan, who is currently in Canada, might call in to be a part of the discussion. The meeting came about after a series of consultations between the U.K. and Canada over the last few days, reports The Guardian. This is the first time they have all been together since the announcement last week. They will allegedly be discussing a range of possibilities; however, it is unlikely that these solutions will have a short turnaround time.
Many believe that the couple will settle somewhere in Canada, which is part of the Commonwealth. It appears that the couple are making progress in that area as well. Meghan is already in Canada and has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney, intending to donate her earnings to the wildlife charity Elephants Without Borders, according to The Times of London.
Canada seems very willing to welcome Harry and Meghan to their country. Following their extended holiday stay in British Columbia, the couple returned to Canada to pay a visit to Janice Charette, the high commissioner between the U.K. and Canada, to thank her for "the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada."
Last week, Harry and Meghan took the world by surprise with their announcement to step back as senior members of the royal family. Their goal is to split their time between the U.K. and North America, eventually becoming financially independent. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," the couple said in their initial announcement on Instagram.
