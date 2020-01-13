K-Pop Is Poised To Make A, Ahem, Big Bang At Coachella

Artists often tease announcements on their personal Instagram accounts, but, in the case of Big Bang’s T.O.P, fans believed that his now-deleted cryptic “Coachee” post on Instagram was one of the typical troll posts.
It turns out he wasn’t joking. Coachella has announced its official lineup for 2020, and YG Entertainment’s Big Bang, which includes members G-dragon, T.O.P, Daesung, and Taeyang, will be performing on Friday both weekends. They will also be joined by their former labelmates Epik High, who are performing at Coachella for the second time. Their entertainment labelmates Blackpink became the first women in a K-pop group to be invited to the festival in 2019.
G-dragon celebrated the announcement on his personal Instagram by writing “BIGBANG 2020 COACHELLA” in a caption with a photo of the official Coachella lineup.
It will be Big Bang’s first performance since going on hiatus so four of its members could complete their mandatory military service in 2019. Despite their long hiatus, anticipation is high for the group’s return. At Coachella, Big Bang will perform as a four-member unit. Seungri, their fifth member, departed the group and the label amid a criminal and legal investigation into his connection to illegal gambling, sex trafficking, and illegal drug sales completed at Burning Sun, a nightclub he owned in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam district. The investigation is ongoing.
If you’re a K-pop newbie and have never heard of Big Bang, here’s what you need to know: they are known for their anthemic songs that take influence from hip-hop and EDM (sounds like Coachella to us), creating some fo the best-known tracks in K-pop over the last decade.
How did they get this coveted Coachella slot? Well, they are the first K-pop group to ever chart on the Billboard 200 with their album Alive, their YouTube videos have over 4 billion combined views, and they earned approximately $120 million for their 2015 MADE world tour. How are those for bonafides?
While no information has been released about if this means an official comeback or new album is on the horizon for Big Bang, fans are speculating that there will be new music to be heard. G-dragon, who topped a 2018 list of writers with the most song credits, is one of the most prolific songwriters in K-pop.
