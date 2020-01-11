Trump Shared His Take On Meghan & Harry’s Royal Exit, Of Course

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping back from parts of their royal duties, and everyone from Ava DuVernay to the Queen has an opinion. The consensus? Most of the world is happy that the royals are doing what is best for them. On Friday, President Donald Trump became the latest figure to share his thoughts on the royal departure.
“I don't want to get into the whole thing, but I just have such respect for the Queen. I don't think this should be happening to her,” Trump said during a Fox News interview. “I think it's sad. She's a great woman. She's never made a mistake. If you look, I mean, she's had, like, a flawless time.”
Meghan and Harry did not consult anyone in the royal family before going public with their decision, according to the BBC, though the couple wrote that they had made the choice after “many months of reflection and internal discussions.” Hours later, the Queen released a prompt response. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” her office wrote.
Though the Queen famously stays hush-hush about her political leanings, Trump and Meghan aren’t exactly fans of one another. In 2016, Meghan showed public support for Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and ahead of the election, she called him “divisive” and “misogynistic.” And naturally, Trump reacted with his sexist insult of choice, calling Meghan “nasty.”
Meghan has since been less vocal about American politics — members of the royal family are encouraged to stay neutral — but, of course, Trump rarely stays neutral about anything, American or otherwise. He might not “want to get into the whole thing,” but it seems more than likely we will hear from him again soon on Twitter.
