Grey’s Anatomy is about to lose another doctor. Justin Chambers, who portrays Alex Karev on ABC’s hospital drama, confirmed in a statement to Refinery29 that he is officially leaving the cast.
“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”
A source with knowledge of the subject confirmed to Refinery29 that Chambers will not appear in future episodes of the series. The actor's most recent appearance was on November 14, as he did not return for the midseason finale, which aired on November 21, 2019. Grey's Anatomy is set to return to ABC on January 23.
“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” Chambers concluded in his statement.
Grey’s Anatomy was created by Rhimes and premiered in 2005. As of March 2019, it is the longest-running primetime medical drama.
Chambers is just one of four remaining original cast members from the pilot episode. Pompeo, who portrays titular character Meredith Grey and is a producer on the series, claimed in a 2018 essay for The Hollywood Reporter that Grey’s Anatomy would only end when she decides to stop working on the series. In her essay, she stated that she traded in other acting opportunities — such as one to potentially win an Oscar in a film — for the financial stability that comes with staying on the program. The series is currently renewed through season 17.
Prior to starring on Grey’s Anatomy, Chambers had smaller roles on Another World, Four Corners, and Cold Case. He appeared in the film The Wedding Planner as a man Jennifer Lopez’s character is arranged to marry.
What the future holds for Chambers next is unclear — and how Grey’s Anatomy will explain Alex’s absence is also a huge question mark.
