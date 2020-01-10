American Horror Story & The OA Actor Dead At 27

Hollywood has lost another star. Harry Hains, popular for his roles in shows like Ryan Murphy’s award-winning American Horror Story and the beloved sci-fi series The OA, was found dead on Tuesday at age 27. His mother Jane Badler (who is also an actor) broke the sad news to her followers in an Instagram post early Thursday morning.
“On Jan. 7 my beautiful son died,” Badler captioned a photoset with pictures of her son. “He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction.”
"A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time,” she continued. “I will miss you Harry every day of my life ... "
Hains’s first acting credits go back to 2013, when the star appeared in a number of short films. The Australian actor got his big break in 2015 with his role on the fifth iteration of FX's horror anthology American Horror Story: Hotel, which also featured the likes of Lady Gaga, Matt Bomer, Sarah Paulson, and Kathy Bates. After starring in more films, Haines went on to appear in Netflix fan favorite The OA.
Fans of Hains can pay their respects to the late actor (whose cause of death has not been announced) at an upcoming memorial service. Per his mother's Instagram post, the service will be held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Sunday January 12.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
