But, these two are certainly not the first Royals to step back, forfeit titles, or abdicate from their responsibilities. Until we get more information from the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace, all we can really do now is study other royals who managed to forge new paths outside royal life. How did they do it, and how are they holding up today? Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few examples of boundary-breaking Royal family members throughout history who have paved the way for Meghan and Harry.