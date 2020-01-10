How To Get An Appointment With Dr. Pimple Popper

So, what if you have an unusual skin condition, are nowhere near the Upland office, and don't get cast for the show? Dr. Lee says the answer is simple: Find a board-certified dermatologist close by. "If you have any kind of skin condition that you think may be abnormal, I recommend seeing a dermatologist," Dr. Lee says. "There are so many wonderful board-certified dermatologists all around the world and if you're meeting with one, that's someone who has spent many, many years — 12 years of higher education — becoming an expert on the skin. At the very least, if you see a dermatologist who doesn't specialize in treating your particular condition, he or she can refer you to someone who can help."