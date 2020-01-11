Trader Joe’s Just Added Kale Gnocchi To Your Dinner Lineup

Update: As promised, we tracked down Trader Joe's latest viral gnocchi product and ate it for dinner.
The verdict: Frozen, these look like misshapen spinach ravioli. However, once in the pan (and we do recommend making them on the stove over in the microwave), they soak up whatever fat you add and turn into a vibrant and true kale green. They're not as light and pillowy as regular gnocchi, but extremely delectable nonetheless. Definitely dress these up with garlic and shallots or however you like to prepare a spinach pasta.
This story was originally published on January 9th, 2020.
Nothing gets us munching on some grassy greens like a fresh new year. We promised ourselves we’d eat more greens like kale (yet again). But oh my goodness it’s cold and wouldn’t a bowl of buttery pasta do just the trick?
In the spirit of this January conundrum – of being excited for crunchy vegetables in buttered-comfort food weather – Trader Joe’s is offering yet another take on its fan-favorite veggie-based gnocchi: Kale Gnocchi.
Just like Starbucks has its seasonal lattes, Trader Joe’s now has its small gnocchi franchise. Cauliflower gnocchi, sweet potato gnocchi, stuffed gnocchi, chocolate gnocchi, and now, bright green gnocchi. It’s a harder sell than Cookie Butter, but they might have started a whole new trend here.
As always, Trader Joe’s most dedicated shoppers broke the news on social media and we are but your humble reporters. The product has been in stores for less than 72 hours.
Will it taste like buttered greens? Or will it taste like those rolls of hay you spot on cross-country road trips? Will the starchy gnocchi crisp up before the kale gets a chance to turn bitter?
Perhaps we’re due an all-gnocchi feast where stuffed gnocchi is served as an hors d’oeuvre, a choice of cauliflower or sweet potato gnocchi are the main, with a side salad of kale gnocchi and for dessert, chocolate gnocchi with fresh whipped cream. Any takers?
Listen, greens can be hard to love. But they are very lovable. They make plates feel like gardens and are singularly crisp and fresh. What’s better, more than any other plant, they pair best with lots of salt, oil, and lemon. Or maybe butter, garlic, and shallots? We’ll test it out and report back tomorrow with our verdict.
