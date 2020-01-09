Kiernan Shipka Is Going Straight To Hell In Catchy Music Video Trailer For Sabrina Part 3

Sabrina Spellman is having no trouble adjusting to her new life as the daughter of the literal devil in the first look at Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 3. For an added twist, CAOS took a leaf out of sibling Riverdale's book and made a whole music video for the upcoming third season of the Netflix series. Star Kiernan Shipka's goes wild with a green screen to perform "Straight To Hell," a bop that will be stuck in your head until the show finally returns on January 24.
Advertisement
However, it's not just fun and games. The music video also contains sneak peeks at the upcoming season, which follows a dramatic season 2 finale in which we meet Lucifer Morningstar (Luke Cook), Sabrina's hot devil dad. Don't worry, we see a lot more of him in this first look, including a truly harrowing moment when Sabrina goes into kiss Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) and he turns into her own devil father. You do NOT love to see it.
But that is basically where we left off in season 2. After binding the devil to Nicholas and taking him to hell, Sabrina makes a declaration: "Let's go to hell and get my boyfriend back." Much of the music video seems centered around this mission, and includes many shots of a blood ceremony with Nicholas in the center. Whether or not they're successful remains to be seen, but Sabrina will do everything including punching someone in the face to pull through.
Other favorite characters make appearances in the video, like Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Hilda (Hilda Spellman), Zelda (Miranda Otto), Mary Wardwell (Michelle Gomez), Theo (Lachlan Watson), and Jaz (Rosalind Walker). And don't think I didn't clock Harvey's (Ross Lynch) music video crop top. I just haven't been able to fully process it yet. Check all that and more out below.
Advertisement