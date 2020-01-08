5 Waterproof Mascaras We’d Like To Give Hannah Brown After That Brutal Bachelor Premiere

Not since Lauren Conrad and The Great Single Mascara Tear of 2008 has a reality show cry garnered such international attention. Waterproof mascaras have gotten better. Lash extensions have gone mainstream. And Botox has stifled every other sob east of Calabasas.
But when former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown returned to the franchise to confront her ex Pilot Pete on the Bachelor season premiere, things looked a little different. Brown, who earned a massive fan base for her vulnerability on the series, openly sobbed to Peter Weber about her final decision — and mascara ran in every direction. It was the kind of ugly cry you rarely see on TV anymore, and one that reminded us why she deserves another season... if she doesn't end up on Peter's.
Brown, whose emotional run-in with Peter took place on both her 25th birthday and during Dancing With The Stars filming, is seemingly taking it all in stride. On Twitter, she thanked her followers for the birthday wishes and poked fun at the makeup mishap: "I hope [your birthday] was better than mine or you at least had waterproof mascara," she wrote.
We'd take the real cry over scripted reality TV any day, but if the inevitable happens and ABC producers organize yet another Brown-Weber showdown, these are the waterproof formulas we'd suggest she keep on hand — or pack in her suitcase should she actually move into the mansion.
