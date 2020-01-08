Earlier this week, nearly 200,000 tech enthusiasts and exhibitors from the world over descended on the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV. There have been a great many robots, even including a toilet paper robot. There have been mattresses. In fact, there have been smart versions of nearly every household appliance the mind could dream up.
As a CES newbie, I have been nothing short of overwhelmed by the more than 4,500 exhibiting companies on the show floor, wandering around with my CES media lanyard and probably looking more like a college freshman during orientation. Needless to say, I have seen a lot of crazy stuff. But my favorites can be distilled into a few key categories: namely, robots, vibrators, and of course, all the beauty.
Ahead, here's what is jumping out as the key tech trends of 2020.