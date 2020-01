The Duchess of Sussex is nothing if not a trendsetter. According to the Meghan Markle Effect, after Meghan is photographed wearing something, interest in that garment will skyrocket — The New York Times Fashion Director Vanessa Friedman says "that product will spike at least 200%, on average, across the Internet in terms of search" after a Meghan Markle sighting. So when we heard that the royals would be returning to London after a holiday hiatus, we couldn’t help but make predictions about what fashion-forward ensemble the Duchess would choose for the occasion. Now that we’ve had time to analyze the full outfit, though, we can honestly say that nothing in her wardrobe archives could have prepared us for this level of style.