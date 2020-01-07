Kate McKinnon Also Had No Idea What To Talk To Beyoncé About

There are two ways to be incredibly awkward in front of a major celebrity: Word vomit so much that their bodyguard has to intervene in order to save you from any further embarrassment, or completely clam up because, well, what would you even say to such a megastar? Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon may be a celeb herself, but she was in the second camp when it came time to chat up Beyoncé at the Golden Globes.
McKinnon, who starred in this Golden Globe-nominated Bombshell, was at the award show to present the second annual Carol Burnett Award to Ellen DeGeneres. On DeGeneres’ talk show on the Tuesday following the event, McKinnon admitted that the Golden Globes stressed her out, and not just because she was giving out one of the biggest awards of the night. Beyoncé was at the table McKinnon shared with sister Emily Lynne, which led to one awkward encounter.
Advertisement
“My sister and I found out we were gonna be at their table and started panicking and making a list, ‘Well what do we say? We live in one bedroom apartments in New York City. What can we say? Do you use Hello Fresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink?’” McKinnon explained to DeGeneres on the talk show.
Unfortunately, McKinnon never had the chance to ask Queen Bey if she preferred almond milk to the now trendier oat. (Bey is plant based, remember?)
“So my sister went right over and had balls of steel and Beyoncé was so nice and I was just such a, I just pretended I had something on my pants,” McKinnon revealed, admitting she “blew it” with the star.
Can McKinnon redeem herself — say, by forging a friendship with the star while on McKinnon’s home turf? While Beyoncé has appeared on Saturday Night Live multiple times as a musical guest, she has yet to host the series...but hey, never say never. At least McKinnon can find some common ground to talk to Bey about.
Advertisement