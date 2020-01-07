Story from Entertainment

BTS Is Coming To Save 2020 With A New EP

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images.
We’re only a week into 2020, and it’s already shaping up to be an amazing year thanks to one exciting announcement from the Korean pop music scene: BTS (also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan or the Bangtan Boys) is set to expand their intricate BTS Universe with a brand new project.
The group's entertainment company Big Hit shared the good news with its 18 million followers on Twitter, announcing that BTS's upcoming EP will be titled titled Map of the Soul: 7. It is their seventh studio project and will ride on the success of 2019’s Map of the Soul: Persona, which further solidified the group’s place in the mainstream music world. It featured the RIAA-certified platinum single “Boy With Luv,” which featured Halsey’s signature vocals on the catchy hook.
Map of the Soul: 7 will be the second chapter in the boy group’s Map of the Soul era; its predecessors include the Youth Trilogy, Wings, and Love Yourself series. Not much is known about the new EP aside from its release date (it will be available for streaming across all platforms on February 21), but that’s not stopping BTS fans from coming up with their own theories.
Army (the group's dedicated fans) are understandably thirsty for new music because the release of Map of the Soul: 7 means that BTS will be actively promoting the EP after some time away. The seven-member group took an "extended period of rest" in August 2019 recover from their whirlwind promotions; last year's jam packed international schedule included performances on Good Morning America, Saturday Night Live, and the Billboard Music Awards.
Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long for the boys' return. Pre-orders for Map of the Soul: 7 begin on Thursday, January 9, and it will be available for streaming on February 21. Until then, we'll have their old music on repeat so we can gather some clues about the new album.
Alexa, play "Dionysus."
