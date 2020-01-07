Miley Cyrus Is Making The Shaggy Mullet Happen For 2020

According to Miley Cyrus, 2020 is bringing major change in her life — in three key parts, to be exact. The musician posted a trio of shots from what appears to be a mini welcome-to-2020 photoshoot to her Instagram yesterday, each with the same caption guaranteed to elicit serious fanfare: "New Hair. New Year. New Music."
While the novelty of the new year has just about faded for most of us a week in, and Cyrus' upcoming seventh studio album, She Is Coming, was teased throughout 2019, the sight of her new hair — a chin-length mullet complete with shaggy bangs and bleached-out color — alone is enough to send out social-media shockwaves.
Advertisement
Unsurprisingly, this badass mullet cut came at the hands of the star's go-to hairstylist: the legendary Sally Hershberger, who's actually made the punk aesthetic her trademark. According to the stylist, her client's new look is more than just a hairstyle — it's an extension of Cyrus' entire 2020 vibe. “It’s a very fashion-forward, yet no-fuss look," Hershberger tells us, adding that both of those elements make the shag mullet "reflective of Miley’s personality.”
The process, Hershberger says, was all about making an edgy, punk-rock statement in shape and style. "I used a razor to slice [the hair] into a shag," she explains. "To style it, we did a rough dry and then I used my 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm and 24K Golden Touch Nourishing Dry Oil to finish off the piecey look.”
Whether the party-in-the-back style drew inspiration from a young Billy Ray, or the transformational chop simply felt authentic to the vibe of the upcoming album, we're excited to see what Mullet Miley has in store for 2020 — especially when she's strumming a guitar.
Advertisement