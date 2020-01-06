The Kardashians Respond To Accusations Of Hypocrisy Over Australia Fire Donation

After people on social media accused Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family of not donating to help fight the devastating fires in Australia, Kim reminded fans that one does not always have to publicize every charitable act.
“[N]othing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” Kim tweeted on Monday in response to a since-deleted comment accusing her family of not donating to the cause. Kim previously spread awareness of the issue on social media.
nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020
As of Monday, 24 people, including firefighters, lost their lives in the still ongoing bushfires. The blaze has burned millions of acres of land, and an estimated half a billion animals have died.
Advertisement
Kim retweeted sister Khloé Kardashian’s message about “good deeds,” seemingly in response to the accusations that the family does not do enough to help others.
“Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way,” wrote Khloé. “But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.”
Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020
In a separate tweet, Khloé added, "We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet."
We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020
On her Instagram Story, Kim re-posted teeth whitening brand Hi-Smile's pledge to donate $100,000 to the Australian Red Cross, WIRES Wildlife Rescue, and NSW Rural Fire Service. She did not specify how much she personally donated. On the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, Kim donated a total of $500,000 to help those affected by the wildfires in California.
Many fans on social media applauded the Kardashians for being quietly charitable in regard to the Australia fires. Others, however, reminded them that making her alleged donation public could encourage fans to give back as well. A section of fans also accused the Kardashians of contributing to climate change with their allegedly excessive consumption, such as with their use of private planes — something that Joaquin Phoenix called Hollywood out for at Sunday night’s Golden Globes.
Advertisement
Fans also noted that there really isn’t a way for the Kardashian family to talk about aiding with the fires and not be criticized for it in some way. If they go public with a major donation, they could be accused of using it “for attention,” as Khloé noted in her tweet.
While no member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has shared how much, if anything, they donated to help fight the bushfires, Kendall Jenner also retweeted a video from Bernie Sanders promoting the Green New Deal in regards to fighting the fires. Kourtney Kardashian shared a news article about the animals who have perished during the disaster.
Refinery29 reached out to the Kardashians for comment.
Advertisement