Patricia Arquette Accidentally Hit Joey King In The Head With Her Golden Globe & Yes, There Are Pics
Joey King's head was hurting the morning after the Golden Globes — but not for the reason you think. While some Hollywood stars are probably nursing hangovers thanks to all those after parties, King's injury came from a literal Golden Globe itself. The actress revealed on Twitter and Instagram that her The Act costar Patricia Arquette, who won Best Performance By an Actress In A Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television at the Sunday evening ceremony, accidentally hit her on the head with the award and left her with a bruise. In fact, there might even be a video.
"Not everyone can say Patricia Arquette accidentally hit them in the head with her Golden Globe," King captioned a selfie of the bruise. "But I can."
"That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life," she added on Twitter.
Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C— Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020
If you're wondering how, exactly, Patricia Arquette managed to hit Joey King with her award (other than maybe rehearsing another season of The Act, in which the actors play the infamous mother-daughter duo, Dee Dee and Gypsy Rose Blanchard), there might be documentation of that, too.
While posing for InStyle's annual Golden Globes elevator photobooth, the two women appeared to reenact an opera performance. But! Watch carefully as those doors close at the end of the video. Arquette is holding out her Golden Globe as King bows and appears to hit her forehead squarely on the award.
This is one show we'd pay to see. 🎟@PattyArquette @JoeyKing #InStyleWBGlobes pic.twitter.com/9zTSTSDQxh— InStyle (@InStyle) January 6, 2020
A rep for King did not immediately confirm Refinery29's theory, but if there were another time that night that Arquette's award made contact with King's forehead, this elevator incident certainly wouldn't help. Thankfully, bruises fade — but Arquette will have the statue as a memory of both The Act and the injury forever.
