Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Are One Of Hollywood’s Most Solid Relationships

"Rooney, I love you," he said in his acceptance speech, his voice catching as a he choked up. After all, Mara has been with Phoenix on his acting journey for almost ten years, even though they started out as friends. Their love story is remarkably consistent, grounded in firm support of the other's values and kept mostly behind closed doors. We didn't even know they were engaged until Mara stepped out last year with a ring , and the two were a united front at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California last night.