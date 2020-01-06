I understand that Beyoncé is above such frivolous celebrity things as posing for red carpet photos and talking to Ryan Seacrest, but if she really thought the whole world wasn't going to come to a screeching halt when she and husband Jay-Z attempted to causally sneak into the Golden Globes while Kate McKinnon was introducing Ellen DeGeneres, well then she underestimated Twitter. The internet was quickly ablaze with pictures of the musical power couple standing side-by-side in the audience as they waited to take their seats. It didn't take long before cameras started cutting to the singer for reaction shots as she sat courtesy of her nomination for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for her Lion King song "Spirit," co-written by Queen B, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh.
Who is going to be the first to get this entrance shot tattooed?
. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020
beyoncé watch: she laughed at phoebe waller-bridge's obama-fleabag joke #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/Dg0z6KqEMn— Vulture (@vulture) January 6, 2020
As you may have guessed from her would-be casual entrance, this isn't Beyoncé's first Golden Globes rodeo. She also attended the ceremony back in 2007 for her Best Performance in a Musical or Comedy nomination for her role in Dreamgirls. That same year, her Dreamgirls original song "Listen" was also nominated.
We may have not gotten a Beyoncé/Jay-Z red carpet pic, but with any luck, this means there will be afterparty pics a-plenty.
