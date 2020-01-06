This Makeup Trend Ruled The Golden Globes Red Carpet

There's a good reason why red lipstick is a makeup staple: no matter the outfit, time of year, or occasion, a tube of bold crimson color will instantly elevate any look.
Despite its mainstream status, celebrities managed to make red lips feel brand new tonight. A popular pick for the Globes, many A-listers selected the color to tie together their red-carpet beauty looks, officially declaring red — yet again — the most powerful shade to pull out of your purse. Click ahead for a few of our favorites.
