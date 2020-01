And considering how badly women were snubbed by this year’s nominations ( not one woman of color was nominated for a TV Golden Globe and women were overlooked entirely for the Best Director category, for starters), perhaps this aesthetic choice is meant to send a message to those behind the scenes: Women have ditched the dainty, bare-shoulder gowns of the past for larger-than-life designs, proving that they’re taking up more space in Hollywood, and will continue to do so.