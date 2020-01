Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson Just Took Their Rumored Relationship To The Red Carpet

After a slew of sightings that had people speculating if romance was in the air, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson appeared to confirm their relationship by hitting the Golden Globes red carpet. While this is the first official appearance from the couple, their relationship has already passed some major milestones. When rumors first started swirling, TMZ reported that Bilson and Hader were seen grabbing coffee in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Saturday Night Live star's hometown. The publication speculated that the actress was in town to meet Hader's parents.