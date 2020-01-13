Another season of The Bachelor is upon us (can I get an amen?), and that can only mean one thing — that ABC (and windmill-loving pilot Peter Weber) has sifted through a bunch of ladies who will, hopefully, be on the show for the "right seasons." Or, if they're actually into Peter, the "flight reasons." One standout from Peter's list of eligible Bachelorettes is Madison Prewett, who has great hair, pretty eyes, and one heck of a resume outside of her basketball prowess. Not that her intro package told us any of that.
Instead, the video intro focused on the fact that Madison is the daughter of Chad Prewett, who is Director of Operations for the Auburn University's basketball team, and she's an Auburn graduate, too. We know Madison loves basketball, that she led her high-school basketball team to four state championships, and was named MVP. But a sports story this is not, it's not super likely you'll Madison repeating the Auburn equivalent of "roll tide" over and over (which is "war eagle," if you didn't know). That's because Madison has bigger fish to fry.
With one click of Madison's Instagram, it's easy to see what we missed on The Bachelor premiere — her bio includes a quote urging readers to always stand up for their beliefs. She also cites Bible verses. The first is Proverbs 31:8, which says, "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute." Madison's Christian faith seems to be foremost in her life, and it's through acts of helping others that she demonstrates that devotion. That includes her full-time job as a foster parent recruiter.
According to ABC, Madison's dream is to "travel the world and spread love through missionary work," and she hopes someday to open her own orphanage. Madison's Instagram features some of her works, including working with children in Uganda and Nicaragua and speaking out against human trafficking.
It should be noted that since Prewett's star has risen on the show, some fans have criticized Prewett's posts about her philanthropic trips, pointing out that many trips like these are more about tourism and acting as a white savior, than actual charity. While we don't know the extent of the trips Prewett took, or the truth of the organizations behind them, that common criticism could possibly explain why they don't appear on the Bachelor this season.
