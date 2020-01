Pilot Pete’s Bank Account Has Taken Off Since His Bachelorette Days

Though he took a break from the job to film The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, his stint as this season’s leading man has (hopefully) paid off in more ways than one. Time will tell if Weber found love with one of his many contestants , but according to famed Bach blogger Reality Steve, every season lead earns at least $100,000 . And since filming only takes place over the course of six to nine weeks , according to former cast members, Weber still made more than a little money this year.