Riverdale‘s Vanessa Morgan Tied The Knot With A Ceremony Full Of “Endless Love”

Vanessa Morgan and MLB star Michael Kopech have tied the knot.
Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on the hit CW show Riverdale, and Kopech, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, were married on Saturday in an intimate ceremony at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, E! News reports. About 40 guests were in attendance, including Morgan’s Riverdale co-stars Madelaine Petsch, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Tanner.
For the ceremony, Morgan wore a sheer, long-sleeve dress by Eisen Stein Bridal, featuring intricate beading and delicate lace woven throughout. She later changed into a second dress by Grace Loves Lace.
The bride walked down the aisle to “Truly, Madly, Deeply” by Yoke Lore, a stripped-down acoustic cover of the 1997 Savage Garden single. At the reception, Morgan and Kopech had their first dance to “My Best Friend” by Tim McGraw.
“We both knew the first day we met that this is it, and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever,” Morgan told E! News. “Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him.”
Morgan and Kopech met in June 2018 after first meeting via Instagram and Twitter. The couple got engaged over the Fourth of July weekend last year.
