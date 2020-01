Peter Weber fell in love with a woman named Hannah on The Bachelorette. She was a former pageant queen and interior decorator. Now, he has the chance to fall in love with another Hannah, who's got a pageant past and the tendency to "“loves to dabble in interior decorating" (per her ABC bio), on his own season. The new H on Peter’s Bachelor season, Hannah Ann Sluss , goes by the full "Hannah Ann," and is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee. And while you wouldn't be alone in spotting her similarities to former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who was also 23 when she met Peter, Hannah Ann has actually got a stronger connection with a different Hannah from the Bachelor-verse.