Peter Weber fell in love with a woman named Hannah on The Bachelorette. She was a former pageant queen and interior decorator. Now, he has the chance to fall in love with another Hannah, who's got a pageant past and the tendency to "“loves to dabble in interior decorating" (per her ABC bio), on his own season. The new H on Peter’s Bachelor season, Hannah Ann Sluss, goes by the full "Hannah Ann," and is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee. And while you wouldn't be alone in spotting her similarities to former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who was also 23 when she met Peter, Hannah Ann has actually got a stronger connection with a different Hannah from the Bachelor-verse.
Hannah Ann is friends with Bachelor in Paradise star Hannah Godwin. In fact, it’s thanks to Hannah G that Hannah Ann is on the show. When Chris Harrison announced the new Bachelor cast members for 2020 in a video posted to Twitter, he explained, “[Hannah G] had this great beautiful girl, Hannah Ann, and gave us another Hannah.” Chris also said that Hannah Ann seems naive on the show, but still “ended up in the middle of absolutely everything. Every bit of drama you could run into.”
Meet the women of Peter's season NOW with Chris Harrison before #TheBachelor premieres January 6 on ABC! Who's got your rose? https://t.co/tfTkQYuMm1— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 16, 2019
Hannah Ann has some photos with Hannah G on her Instagram page (she’s @hannahann_sluss, in case you're wondering). Notably, she supported Hannah G before she joined Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season last year. Captioning a photo of the two of them she wrote, “Can’t wait for #bachelornation to fall in love with the sweetest / goofiest southern belle you could ever meet!”
It seems that the Hannahs might know each other from modeling, since some of the photos they’ve shared of each other are from professional photoshoots. They’re close enough to have nicknames, though; Hannah Ann calls Hannah G “smurf."
Like most Bachelor contestants, Hannah Ann is also close with her family, but she's, like, really close; she lives with them. According to her Bachelor bio, she also “travels the world for work and would love to find [a] man to join her on the adventure," which makes sense since Hannah Ann has a profile on Model Club Inc. that includes a handful of photos from exotic locales.
It’ll be interesting to see how dramatic things turn out for Hannah Ann considering that tease from Harrison. But, hey, if she doesn’t end up with Peter, her buddy Hannah G probably has some great advice for how to find her someone in Paradise.
