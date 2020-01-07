Real Travelers Share The Most Exciting Trips They’re Planning In 2020 & How They’re Budgeting For Them

Occupation: Editor

City you live in: Brooklyn, NY

Where are you planning to travel for your most exciting trip of 2020?

Greece (Santorini and Athens — I have no interest in Mykonos since I'm a bed-by-10 p.m. kind of lady and have literally never been to a club)

Why did you choose this destination for your 2020 trip?

My twin sister and I have been wanting to essentially recreate our favorite scenes from the 2008 cinematic classic The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 for years now and are finally hoping 2020 is the year we can make it to Santorini. We also both LOVE Greek/Mediterranean cuisine, beautiful architecture, nature, and walking, so it's been at the top of our list.

What are you looking forward to most about this trip?

The food and scenery!! I'm also hoping to stop by Athens to visit some sites since I used to be really into Greek mythology.

How are you planning this 2020 trip?

I have brand loyalty to Expedia but have also used Google Flights and Hipmunk to try and get the best deal on airfare. I also want to do plenty of research on sites like Refinery29 (and maybe Reddit) to see how I can make the most of my time there. I'm a Virgo, so I sometimes like to type out an itinerary for somewhere I've never been before to make sure I hit everything on my list and when possible, try to make reservations in advance for restaurants I want to eat at. I'm generally organized and am pretty good at planning, so I usually do most of the booking and organizing regardless of who I travel with — My sister is not like this.

Do you know how much this trip is going to cost?

We haven't booked anything yet, but I'm estimating around $2,500 total.

How are you planning to pay for travel expenses associated with this trip? Are you doing anything special to budget for it?

I believe in doing small things every day to save money and am all about building good, easy financial habits. I almost always meal prep, which I enjoy because I love to cook and try new recipes; bring my own tea or coffee so I don't have to buy it daily; and I don't really shop that often since I work in Beauty and only buy clothes when I need to. I technically have more than enough money to pay for the trip in full now, but I am actively going to be saving for this too over the next couple of months. Another goal of mine for 2020 is making progress on paying my student loans, so I'm going to try to allocate as much money as I possibly can to make both that goal and this trip happen. I usually only take one "big" vacation a year, so I'm also trying to remind myself that I deserve a treat to myself!