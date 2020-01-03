Nikki Bella Is Engaged To Dancing With The Stars’ Artem Chigvintsev

Over one year since ending her relationship with John Cena, Total Bellas star Nikki Bella is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, the man she met when the two were paired up on Dancing With the Stars in 2017.
Despite just announcing their updated relationship status on Friday, the actual proposal occurred two months ago, according to Bella’s Instagram caption.
“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” Bella wrote, tagging her new fiance. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”
Advertisement
Bella previously posted photos from the couple’s trip to France, but despite the romantic pics, did not hint that it was their engagement trip.
Bella, a former WWE wrestler, dated fellow wrestler Cena from 2012 to 2018. Their relationship — and all its ups and downs — was documented heavily on E! reality series Total Bellas, on which Bella stars alongside her identical twin. A big issue that the couple discussed was their differing views on whether to have children. Bella recently revealed that her relationship with Cena made her wary about sharing a lot of her personal life with the public.
"I’ll admit, having a public breakup can scar you," the TV star told reporters at the 2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in October. "It scarred me a lot and that’s why at times, I’ll post [photos with] Artem and then I won’t for a while. It scared me about marriage, it scared me about kids."
Still, Bella said that she’s ready to “do the work” with her new guy, whom she was rumored to be dating in 2018 and confirmed a relationship with the following year.
“Artem is always there to support me and make me feel like I’m literally the only girl in the world,” she added. “I have never met anyone who’s so supportive and I have no fear that he’s ever going to leave me for my imperfections, which is so amazing.”
One thing's certain: This pair already has plenty of practice dancing together ahead of their wedding.
Related Content:
Advertisement