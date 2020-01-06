The Cutest Couples Gracing The Golden Globes Red Carpet

The first award show of 2020 is here, which means it's the first opportunity for our favorite celebrity couples to flaunt their love on the red carpet. The Golden Globes are first and foremost about honoring 2019's best movies and TV shows, like Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood and Succession, but we'll admit at least 50 percent of our reason for tuning in is to gawk at off-duty celebrities with their significant others. And there are some power couples at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California tonight.
Perhaps the biggest power couple to grace the red carpet is Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who were the directors and writers behind two of the best 2019 movies: Little Women and Marriage Story, respectively. Also in the mix are some red carpet debuts, including actress Beanie Feldstein and her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts making their first major award show appearance together. The same goes for Michelle Williams and Tommy Kail, who dropped the news of their surprise engagement and pregnancy last week.
Without further ado, take a look ahead at the cutest couples who stepped out onto the Golden Globes red carpet.