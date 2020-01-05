Tonight, January 5, the best of Hollywood will descend on the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, for an evening of vegan food (seriously, 100% plant-based), carpet-grazing gowns, and drunk acceptance speeches at the 77th annual Golden Globes. If the Oscars is Hollywood's biggest night, then the Golden Globes is definitely Hollywood's most fun night. And this year, it will be hosted by Ricky Gervais...for the fifth time. Ahead, here are the deets on how to tune in to see all your TV and movie faves repped at the award show — from Hustlers to Succession to Little Women.
What time do the Golden Globes start, and what channel will the show be on?
The Golden Globes will begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and will run for approximately three hours.
Can I stream the Golden Globes online?
You can watch the award show on the NBC app or website, as well as any streaming service that includes NBC: Hulu with Live TV ($54.99/month), YouTube TV ($49.99/month), Sling Blue ($30/month), AT&T TV Now ($65/month), and fuboTV ($54.99/month). Just be sure to check that NBC is available in your specific market.
When and where can I watch the Golden Globes red carpet?
And now for arguably the main event. You can watch Golden Globes red carpet coverage on NBC, where it begins at 7 p.m. ET, or on E!, which starts at 6 p.m. ET.
