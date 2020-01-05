The holiday gifting season may be behind us, but the sales just keep coming and coming. One that you definitely want on your radar? Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin sale, aka the beauty retailer's annual skin-care event, where products are half off the sticker price.
Featuring the best of the best from your favorite skin-care brands (Dermalogica, StriVectin, and Peter Thomas Roth, among others), the Love Your Skin sale is the best time to shop everything you need to pamper your complexion. Cleansers, creams, serums, oils, and more — they're all eligible for the savings.
Much like 21 Days of Beauty and the Gorgeous Hair Event, Ulta Beauty's promos tend to follow an advent calendar format, with new daily deals going live throughout the duration of the sale period. The sale kicks off today, January 5, and wraps up on the 25th, so you've got 20 days of 24-hour deals to look forward to. From $15 Lancôme Bi-Facil to heavily-discounted CosRx Snail Mucin Essence, here's what we'll be shopping every day for the rest of the month.
