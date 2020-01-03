Story from Pop Culture

Tana Mongeau & Jake Paul Announce Breakup 5 Months After Their Wedding

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage.
Just days following a video in which Tana Mongeau revealed she was unhappy in her relationship with fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, the pair released statements on Instagram confirming their split. In July 2019, the pair got married in a Las Vegas ceremony — or, "married," since Mongeau later claimed that they had not legally wed. She later clarified that their relationship was "kinda" open, but following the concerns voiced in her recent video, the two say they're taking a break.
"i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives," Mongeau wrote in her statement. "i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did."
"as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems," Paul echoed, adding, "i’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini."
Both statements asked for fans to not speculate about the split, and instead trust that the decision is amicable.
"this is coming from a place of nothing but love," Mongeau emphasized.
as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. i’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini😅 I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds. (p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating “what happened” we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3

However, it's clear tension had been building. Mongeau got characteristically candid in her tell-all video.
"I feel like an open relationship with Jake was him being able to have sex with a new bitch every night, which I am not blaming him,” she explained. “I was the one green lighting everything because I just wanted to make him happy. And letting it kill me. You can only let something kill you for so long until it’s actually going to fucking kill you.”
And with that, 2019 really is over.
