Nicolas Pesce’s version of The Grudge takes place in upstate New York in 2004 (the same year as the first American version of The Grudge), but also weaves throughout different timelines, following several different families. One of the families is Nina and Peter Spencer (played by Betty Gilpin and John Cho, respectively) who are a real estate team. They come across the Grudge curse when Peter goes to prepare a house for a showing, not knowing its murder-y history. He comes across a bathtub full of red-black soup, and whatever is inside of it promptly attacks him. He makes it out alive, but is nonetheless infected by the curse. In the trailer, you can spot a scene which pays homage to the original Grudge movie: Peter runs his fingers through his hair in the shower, only to have the fingers of a corpse crawl out of his own skull.