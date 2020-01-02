Joshua Jackson Is 2020’s First Good Instagram Husband

Many celebrities marked the new year in some way on social media. Miley Cyrus posted a 10-minute tribute video of the last decade, while Selena Gomez did a picture round-up of special moments on her Instagram Story. Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith, chose not to post a whole slew of pics or videos to commemorate the last 10 years or look forward to 2020: All she needed was one great naked photo, snapped by her Instagram (and IRL) husband Joshua Jackson.
“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade,” Turner-Smith wrote in the caption of her Instagram pic, which was snapped on Button Beach in Jamaica. “the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, i LEARNED. keep going. may we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true.”
She concluded the caption with a very appropriate hashtag: “#ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.”
Turner-Smith and Jackson are rumored to have met at Usher’s 40th birthday party in October of 2018. Since then, they’ve been spotted out and on social media together, including in one very romantic photo of Turner-Smith staring into Jackson’s eyes.
“two people who only fancy each other a little bit,” Turner-Smith wrote on Instagram.
The couple made their official red carpet debut together in November of 2019, and in December, Us Weekly reported that they couple is married and expecting their first child together.
Turner-Smith’s pic marking the new year is turning into a tradition of sorts for the star. Back in 2018, she posted a very similar photo from Nicaragua, which many believed to be taken by Jackson as well. While the two did not share any pictures together, Jackson posted photos of what appears to be the same pool, suggesting the couple was together on the vacation.
“2019, already something out of my wildest dream,” she wrote, a caption that her 2020 post appears to echo.
If one of Turner-Smith's New Year's resolution was to continue to slay Instagram, she's already achieving her 2020 goals.
